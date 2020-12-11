Thanksgiving travel is looking different for 2020

AAA projecting nearly a 50% drop in air travel compared to last year

PHOENIX — Like every year, people are making plans for holiday travel. But this year, they're planning with extra precaution due to COVID-19.

The holiday travel season at Sky Harbor is looking a little different this year.

"I'm excited. It's been a while. I've been cooped up too much," said Helen Montgomery who is traveling to Dallas, Texas with her son.

“Realizing life has to go on as well. With masking up, I think it's a relatively safe way to go," said Don Kearney who is traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Airlines like American are doing their part to keep you safe with regular cleaning, lessening the points of contacts including the check in monitors, employees wearing masks and getting temperature checks.

And, the air in the plane cabin runs through a filter system.

"It's constantly moving. It goes through something called HEPA filters. Which catches 99.9% of any type of virus," said Ken Fischer with American Airlines.

Southwest Airlines is leaving the middle seats open at least through the end of the month.

Even though air travel is climbing this time of year, AAA is projecting a nearly 50% drop compared to last year.

Instead, people will be hitting the roads.

"Americans are planning these shorter, closer to home trips. Maybe staying one or two days away from home. They're choosing a lot of trips where they can go outside and physically distance," said Aldo Vazquez with AAA Arizona.

If you do make it home for the holidays, Dr. Natasha Bhuyan with One Medical says, don't let your guard down.

“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is just with your household contacts. Anytime you interact with people outside your household, you should be wearing a mask. You should be social distancing," said Bhuyon.

Travelers are feeling optimistic despite the pandemic.