PHOENIX — Health officials now say the novel coronavirus has begun to be transmitted through "community spread".

Community spread means the virus is transmitted between people who do not necessarily have connections to the disease's origin.

There are products that can simulate the spread of germs and diseases. 12 News used one to show how one person sneezing and not washing their hands can spread from object to object and person to person.

Physician Dr. Andrew Carroll said that's what community spread means: cross-contamination.

"You go back to your desk, you touch the keys on your keyboard and from there you touch your mouse, and then you touch your phone," Carroll said, "and then some guy comes around and uses your phone and now they've touched it."

Health experts say it's critical to wash your hands for the right amount of time, about 20 seconds.

Hand sanitizer works, but Dr. Carroll said hand washing is always better.

