Tempe school district urges Arizona lawmakers to allow mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Elementary School District's governing board has urged Arizona state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey to suspend, amend or repeal a new law that prohibits public schools from implementing mask requirements in schools.

The district would like schools to have control over whether they require students, staff and other campus visitors to wear masks as the number of COVID cases continues to rise throughout the state.

The district said locally elected school boards should be able to make that decision.

"Tempe Elementary School District No. 3 Governing Board supports in-person learning, local control and expect universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools while COVID-19 transmission remains high or substantial in our district community," the board's resolution said.

Ducey ordered that mask mandates would be banned across Arizona. Although the law doesn't become effective until the end of September.

Some school districts have opted to enforce a mask mandate anyway, despite Ducey's wishes.