Tempe mayor-elect tests positive for coronavirus

Corey Woods, who will be the city’s first African American mayor, says he is home recovering and will continue to quarantine.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe mayor-elect Corey Woods announced Tuesday night that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I got the results back today, and the test came back positive,” he wrote on Facebook. “Fortunately, the majority of my symptoms have been very mild.”

Woods, who will be the city’s first African American mayor, says he is home recovering and will continue to quarantine.

Woods says he will still take part in the city’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, July 2, which is conducted virtually, and he will outline his plans for the city.

“Until we have truly eradicated the global pandemic we currently find ourselves in, we all need to be extremely careful,” he wrote.