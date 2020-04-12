Tempe man shares stroke scare connected to COVID-19, according to his doctors

He shared his stroke scare on Twitter from his hospital bed and got national attention, along with messages from others who experienced similar symptoms.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 23-year-old Tempe man is warning others after his doctors told him he likely suffered a stroke due to COVID-19.

Riley Behrens says he tested positive for COVID-19 right before Thanksgiving. At first his symptoms were mild, then started to shift.

"Super sick and weak," he remembers. "My vision was spotty."

He wound up in the ER at Chandler Regional where doctors told him he suffered a transient ischemic attack, what's known as a TIA or mini stroke.

"It’s supposed to mimic a stroke," Riley learned. "But the clot dissolves on its own so it’ll be better."

He’s not alone. Stroke researchers and doctors across the country are linking younger COVID-19 patients to stroke symptoms, although it’s not clear why.

Riley is 23-years-old and says he’s otherwise healthy, despite asthma growing up.

"For me to say 'Oh, I’ll just have trouble breathing,' I was completely wrong. I was healthy and I ended up at the hospital for 3 days."

He shared his stroke scare on Twitter from his hospital bed and the tweets wound up striking a nerve.

"It was more for people in my inside circle - like some friends I know that refuse to wear masks," he explains. "I was like maybe we could use this to wake you up."

Instead, he got national attention with tens of thousands of shares and messages from others who experienced something similar.

"It’s surprising that this can cause strokes in young people but I guess that just comes with the unknown," he says.

Riley is recovering at home now and says his doctors think he'll fully recover from the TIA. He's still processing the gravity of what happened to him and what could happen to someone else.