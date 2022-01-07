City of Tempe distributing limited supply of at-home COVID-19 tests

The at-home, rapid testing kits will be available starting on Saturday morning, according to the city.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier newscast.

The City of Tempe will be distributing a limited supply of at-home COVID-19 testing kits starting on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The city received 2,400 tests from Maricopa County Public Health amid the nationwide shortage. Another supply will not be available until the middle of the month, according to officials.

Each kit contains two tests and will produce results within 15 minutes. They will be available at the following locations:

Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road (hours)

Escalante Multi-Generational Center, 2150 E. Orange St. (hours)

Westside Multi-Generational Center, 715 W. Fifth St. (hours)

North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St. (hours)

One kit will be available per household and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The city recommends that people arrive at the locations early as tests are likely to run out quickly.

People showing any symptoms are asked to send a family member or friend who has not been exposed to the virus to pick up the kits.

Positive home tests should also be self-reported to a primary care doctor or directly to Maricopa County at 602-506-6767.

COVID-19 News and Updates