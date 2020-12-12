Over 100 Chandler Unified teachers stage ‘sickout’ in protest of COVID-19 policies

A letter sent to the district and board by teachers said they want to return to all virtual learning after the holidays to give the virus time to slow down.

Teachers in Chandler Unified School District staged a sickout Friday over frustrations about recent decisions related to the pandemic.

The district told 12 News 105 more teachers called out this Friday in comparison to last, stating not all of the call-outs were for the sickout.

“It certainly wasn’t something that came easily,” Michael Buist, a 7th-grade math teacher in the district said. “I am scared. I’m scared for my own health, I’m scared for my wife’s health, I’m scared for my two girls.”

Buist was one teacher who called out, saying teachers want to have more input in decisions made specifically surrounding COVID-19.

“Whether or not the decisions were right or wrong we didn’t have a say,” Buist said.

On Wednesday, the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board decided to keep in-person learning in January, and expanded virtual instruction for students who choose to self-quarantine after winter break instead of returning in person.

The move adds to the teachers’ workload.

“That was the final straw for our folks who said, ‘We have been giving, and giving, and giving and this is enough’,” Katie Nash, president of the Chandler Education Association said.

Nash said teachers feel like they haven’t been listened to in recent decisions surrounding the pandemic.

“It sounded like families have that choice but where is the choice for teachers,” Nash said.

The district knows the pain from losing their own to COVID-19. Beloved swim coach, Kerry Crosswhite, died in July trying to battle the virus.

Recently, a Chandler High School senior lost both of her parents to the virus as well.

A district spokesperson told 12 News the district is following Maricopa County guidelines and is discussing virtual learning options.

Nash said the CEA is not blaming the district in this case and said statewide leadership is what’s needed.

The union is calling for a mask mandate, a plan for schools, and a stay at home order in hopes of keeping schools open.

In response to 12 News regarding the CEA’s call for action, Governor Doug Ducey’s office said in a statement:

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, our office has worked closely with public health officials and the Arizona Department of Education. This partnership has resulted in a plan that provides sound guidance and resources to schools to help them respond to the pandemic and keep students and staff safe. This plan was developed after many meetings and in consultation with school leaders and superintendents. It is statewide, and has been in place for some time now. More information about where to find information about the guidance and resources that have been made available is below.



ADE's Roadmap for Reopening Schools (more info)

Provides guidance to schools and LEAs to conduct safe, in-person instruction.

ADHS's Guidance for Safely Returning to In-Person Instruction (more info)

Provides public health guidance, tools and benchmarks to inform local decisions about when to conduct virtual, hybrid or in-person learning.

Governor's Office "Open For Learning" (more info)

Provides maximum options for Arizona families, ensures students receive a full academic year of education and invests a total of $440 million in schools to address budget instability and cover the additional costs of in-person learning.

ADHS's Mask Wearing Requirement for Schools (more info)

Requires district and charter schools to immediately mandate that masks are worn on school campuses, on school buses and during school-associated activities by all students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors."

