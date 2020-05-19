Can coronavirus spread in swimming pools? Here’s what you need to know

Here's what health officials are saying about the safety of swimming pools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Memorial Day is upon us, which means the unofficial start of summer.

With swimming pools given the green light to open in Ohio starting May 26, what does that mean for those people concerned about the spread of coronavirus? Can the virus spread through pool water?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.”

The CDC says proper maintenance and disinfection with chlorine and bromine “should inactivate the virus in the water.”

Even though the water itself may be safe, CDC officials urge all swimmers to protect themselves from others at the pool by maintaining physical distances (at least six feet apart) and hand washing after coming in contact with high-touch areas.

It's also advised to bring your own disinfectant wipes to clean off public pool chairs before your family uses them.

Although pools have been given permission to start their operations, water parks have been ordered to remain closed until further notice.