Survey finds people are still hesitant to get coronavirus vaccine as Arizona opens up eligibility

ADHS expects around 80,000 first-dose appointments available at 11 a.m. Friday for state sites including the new state site in Yuma.

PHOENIX — Arizona's state-run sites will begin vaccinating those 16 and older beginning Wednesday and will open up 80,000 additional appointments at 11 a.m. on Friday for state sites, including the new site in Yuma.

As of Tuesday, there are around 34,200 appointments still available through Sunday according to the state. Those appointments are available for people 55 and older, but beginning Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. those 16 and older can make appointments.

Here are first-dose appointments (rounded) currently available through Sunday for each state site:

State Farm Stadium: 21,700

Phoenix Municipal Stadium: 9,700

Chandler-Gilbert Community College: 1,900

UArizona: 1,200

For months, the state has claimed the demand for the vaccine has outweighed the supply, but state surveys have found Arizonans are hesitant.

“We knew that 55% to 60% at that time were willing to take it, so we’ve known that our work is cut out for us to get all of the people vaccinated,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.

Experts estimate at least 70% of the U.S. needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

Dr. Christ says the state has already begun public service announcements and working with community leaders to target communities with vaccine hesitancy.

“[State-run sites] are obviously very efficient but it doesn’t help those who can’t get out here,” said Dr. Christ.

The state is encouraging people to sign up through the ADHS website. They also can check podvaccine.azdhs.gov each day for appointments we make available due to cancellations.

