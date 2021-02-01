Superintendent Kathy Hoffman calls for a return to online-only learning for 2 weeks after holiday case influx

Hoffman says that while educators know in-person learning is important, a two week quarantine period can help the schools meet AZDHS benchmarks.

ARIZONA, USA — In a series of tweets on Saturday, Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman called on Gov. Doug Ducey to order a two-week quarantine period to reach Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks.

Hoffman suggested that all schools return to online-only learning for two weeks in the hopes that it will encourage quarantine protocol after an expected holiday influx of cases.

During the two week time, Hoffman suggested that districts work closely with health officials to determine a more permanent course of action to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Hoffman said that this proposed course of action can prepare school staff to go though the priority 1B vaccine distribution.

Gov. Ducey's Director of Communication released the following statement in response to the request:

"Gov. Ducey will not be considering this request or issuing this kind of mandate. This is a local decision, the online option is already available, and the governor has repeatedly made his preference clear: Kids have already lost out on a lot of learning, and he wants schools opened, safely."

