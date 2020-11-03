PHOENIX — The Recreation Centers of Sun City West announced Wednesday that its indoor facilities will be closing effective on 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 through Monday, March 30.

“This has been a difficult decision for us, one that we have been weighing for a few weeks now,” stated General Manager Bill Schwind. “What it comes down to is, safety has always been our first priority in all that we do, from budgeting decisions to maintenance priorities. With the coronavirus, there are a lot of unknowns, which has made this decision even harder. But what we do know is we have a high-risk population just based on age. Add in all the club rooms and confined spaces where these residents gather, we believe the time has come to mitigate the risks as much as possible.”

The news of this is the first major closing of a recreation facility in the state of Arizona.

In a release from center officials, the closures extend to the four Recreation Centers, Sports Pavilion, Library, Village Store and administrative offices will be closed.

All club facilities at the recreation centers will also be closed, officials said. If club members have personal items at the facility, they are advised to remove them from the club rooms prior to 5 p.m. Thursday if they need access to those items.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.

