Study shows 11% of people in Maricopa County have been exposed to COVID-19

The study reveals there is still a significant amount of the population that is vulnerable to the virus and herd immunity is not close to being achieved.

A new study shows about 11 percent of people in Maricopa County have been exposed to COVID-19.

Arizona State University, Maricopa County Public Health and Mayor Clinic Arizona partnered to find out how many people in the county have been exposed to COVID-19.

Researchers collected antibody data from residents going door-to-door. There were 260 participants from 169 households.

The study found 10.7% of Maricopa County residents were infected with COVID. That is 470,000 people.

Researchers also found 25% of residents sought medical care.

Director of Infectious Disease and Serology Lab for Mayo Clinic Arizona Erin Kaleta said these numbers show that a majority of residents are still vulnerable to the virus and a vaccine would help those people gain immunity against the virus.

"That still leaves a very substantial number of people of interest for the vaccine. People that haven't been sick yet that would greatly benefit from having that vaccine," Kaleta said.