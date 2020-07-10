St. Mary's Food Bank helping feed under-employed in Arizona

We are now entering the eighth month of a pandemic. Many people are still out of work.

PHOENIX — We are now entering the eighth month of a pandemic. And many people are still out of work.

12 News checked in on those who are feeling the financial effects of COVID-19.

The line at St. Mary’s Food Bank wrapped around the corner, which is often the case during the pandemic.

One woman in the line, Regina Hessler, is a fourth-grade teacher who can no longer make extra money helping kids with extracurriculars.

"It’s enough to be significant to where I have to get a second job to make up for it," she said.

Hessler, also known as Ms. H, has been picking up shifts at Walmart since May.

"It’s a big change. But you know you help each other out," she said. "People help each other. And you got to have cohesiveness."

To pay it forward, Hessler said she shares the food she gets here.

Unfortunately, there is no shortage of those in need. The food bank has served 107 million pounds of food over the past fiscal year.

Kathleen Hawn, who was also in line at the food bank, said, “It’s a godsend. It helps out me and some of the kids, so we get to eat.”

Hawn also lost work. She delivered food, but with underlying health issues, she says it became overwhelming.

"Because a lot of people going into the stores and restaurants, picking up stuff," Hawn said. "They weren’t wearing masks either."