Sonoran official wants to close Arizona-Mexico border due to rising coronavirus cases

Arizona has seen a major spike in COVID-19 cases since the state reopened in mid-May.

PHOENIX — The health secretary for the Mexican state of Sonora says he will request that the Arizona-Mexico border be closed for non-essential travel due to rising coronavirus cases.

The surge has forced Gov. Doug Ducey to order some businesses to shut down yet again to slow the spread of the virus as hospitals report rapidly filling facilities.

Health Secretary Enrique Clausen said on Twitter Wednesday that he will ask the country’s foreign affairs council to temporarily close the border soon.