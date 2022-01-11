Arizona's largest lab bolstering COVID-19 test operation

Sonora Quest went through almost 30,000 COVID-19 PCR tests on Jan. 4, the most since the pandemic began.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

After a record-breaking day last week of COVID-19 tests, officials at Sonora Quest Laboratories say Arizona’s largest diagnostic testing lab will expand its operation and be able to take on thousands more samples.

Sonora Quest went through almost 30,000 COVID-19 PCR tests on Jan. 4, the most since the pandemic began.

The lab plans to add another team of equipment, technicians, and scientists by this weekend.

During a tour Tuesday of the lab's 250,000-square-foot Phoenix headquarters, chief operating officer Sonya Engle said will mean being able to analyze 38,000 tests in a day.

She says there has been no major backlog despite some of their own workers calling in sick.



COVID-19 News and Updates