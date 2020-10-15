Some Scottsdale zip codes seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases

The areas where numbers are spiking have a higher median age making the positivity a concern.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — According to data from Arizona Department of Health Services, the 85251 and 85255 zip codes in Scottsdale saw sharp increases in COVID-19 cases in the first week of October.

Combined, the zip codes that make up the city of Scottsdale added 197 new cases in the data made available on Oct. 12. Fourty-three of those cases were in the 85251 area code, which includes Old Town. Fifty-nine of them were in the 85255 area code, which includes Grayhawk and DC Ranch.

What makes these numbers more concerning is that those zip codes have a higher concentration of senior adults than much of the rest of the Valley.

Scottsdale’s median age is 47, compared to 38 for the country as whole. The 85251 area code has a median age of 39, while the 85255 zip code has a median age of 47.7. More than 40% of Scottsdale’s citizens are 55 or older. Also, one in five homes in Scottsdale is seasonally occupied.

What this data combines to suggest is that older adults are arriving in Scottsdale for the winter at the same time the virus is spiking in the places many of them live.

Dr. Bronwyn Carlblom of the Southwest College if Naturopathic Medicine says COVID does not attack based simply on age, but many older adults have increased health risks that can make the virus more difficult to survive.

“It’s not necessarily that our older population is more likely to spread the virus for us, it’s more so that those are the people that we can expect to require that hospital intervention,” Carlblom said. “So we’re going to expect some increased stress on the hospital system as we move into this cold and flu season and that population that migrates to Arizona is certainly going to contribute to that.”

But, the data does reveal some good news.

While the number of infections and the positivity rate of the virus has gone up in Arizona since the end of September, the fatality rate has stayed mainly flat. That indicates that hospitals have improved in their treatment of COVID-19, and it isn’t the death sentence it may have once been for people 55 and older.