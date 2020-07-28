Some Arizona COVID-19 hospital and testing numbers starting to trend down

The latest numbers Monday show Arizonans fighting the virus from the ICU is down to 820 patients and ventilator use for COVID-19 down to 567.

PHOENIX — Some key Arizona COVID-19 concerns, like ICU bed space for COVID-19 patients and percent positive cases have started to trend down, according to the latest state data.

"Either way you cut it, it’s good news," said Will Humble, former director of Arizona Department of Health Services.

The latest numbers Monday show Arizonans fighting the virus from the ICU is down to 820 patients and ventilator use for COVID-19 down to 567.

"You go to any emergency department or hospital, inpatient bed, intensive care ward, you’re going to see some really sick patients and some really stressed out healthcare workers," Humble said. "So, it’s not like we’re home free, but at least the trend is looking better."

General hospital use has remained relatively the same, which Humble said makes sense.

"As hospitals get a little more relief from COVID patients, it gives them more flexibility to admit some of the patients who have had less urgent but really important procedures that need to be done."

Humble thinks the drop in COVID-19 numbers at hospitals is a direct result of mask mandates and Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order closing bars, nightclubs, theaters and gyms.

"It’s a very clear benefit," he said.

But says things get a little less clear when you start to look at testing.

State data shows percent positive cases trending down in July. But, Humble warned the numbers don't paint the whole picture.

"The turnaround time for lab testing has been grossly inadequate," he explained.

Which means the testing numbers reported by the state are lagging behind. When testing first became available in late March and early April, some Arizonans told 12 News their results took more than two weeks to come back or just never came at all.

The same type of issues persisted for some people in June and July. Just last week – Sonora Quest had about 55,000 tests in its backlog, with some people waiting up to 2 weeks for results.

"That does not provide you any actionable information in your personal life," Humble tells.