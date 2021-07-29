Several Arizona cities to reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise

Some cities have brought back mask requirements in public places due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

PHOENIX — Some Arizona cities have reinstated mask mandates as the state sees a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Some local municipalities implemented policies that align with updated CDC guidance that recommends everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks indoors in public spaces.

Here's a breakdown of the current mandates and guidelines found in various cities across the state.

Phoenix

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, face coverings will be required in all City of Phoenix facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

This includes Phoenix City Hall, libraries, and community centers. The policy change applies to employees, contractors, and customers or visitors to city facilities.

Tempe

Effective Friday, July 30, patrons and city employees at indoor city-run facilities will be required to wear face masks until further notice.

This will be a requirement for everyone regardless of vaccination status. The policy will not apply to outdoor city-run facilities like parks and playgrounds.

Children until six will be exempt from the mask policy.

Peoria

Effective Thursday, July 29, the City of Peoria will require all city employees and visitors to wear masks inside city buildings. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also announced Thursday masks should be worn inside in public.

I strongly encourage all Tucsonans to continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask whenever indoors in public, regardless of whether you are vaccinated. #somosunoTucson #MaskUp



We will continue to add to this story if more cities update their mask guidelines or mandates.