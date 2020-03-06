Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on June 3

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, June 3.

Major updates:

There are 22,223 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 981 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Wednesday

That's an increase of 973 new cases reported since Tuesday, a slight decrease from the 1,127 new cases reported on Monday.

There were 40 new deaths reported on Wednesday, up from the 24 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

In total,8,455 new tests were reported on Wednesday, up from 14,663 tests that were reported on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 345,044‬‬‬‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Wednesday.

5.7% of those tests have been positive, stagnant from Tuesday's 5.7%.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 11,068

Pima: 2,627

Pinal: 940

Coconino: 1,186

Navajo: 1,994

Apache: 1,586

Mohave: 422

La Paz: 91

Yuma: 1,387

Graham: 41

Cochise: 94

Santa Cruz: 438

Yavapai: 304

Gila: 37

Greenlee: 8

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

