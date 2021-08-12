Maricopa County reports first cluster of omicron cases. Most were fully vaccinated.

Health officials said a majority of cases were vaccinated adults. But none of the patients have experienced serious symptoms nor require hospitalization.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Maricopa County has detected the region's first known COVID-19 cases of the omicron variant.

The county's Public Health Department announced Monday that six omicron cases have so far been confirmed in patients ranging in age between late teens and 60s.

The majority of cases were adults who had been fully vaccinated. The six cases did not involve serious symptoms and none of the patients have been hospitalized, the health department said.

Investigations are underway to find anyone who has been in close contact with the infected individuals.

Health officials are continuing to encourage local residents to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With these six cases confirmed and with no travel history, it’s clear that the Omicron variant is here in our community and spreading,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, the county's medical director for disease control. “We know that COVID-19 vaccines have remained highly effective at preventing serious illness and death, even when new strains develop."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone 18 and older receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Arizona's first omicron case was reported last week in Yavapai County.

Information on where to get vaccinated or a COVID-19 test can be found at Maricopa.gov/COVID19 or by calling 602-506-6767.