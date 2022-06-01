Should you wait to vaccinate your child if he/she is about to turn 12?

A viewer asked us if she should wait to vaccinate her child after he turns 12 to get an adult dosage.

PHOENIX — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that children over 5 years old get vaccinated.

However, children under the age of 12 get a 1/3rd size dose of the vaccine. So viewer Candace Moore emailed us asking in part:

"My son is going through puberty, and he will turn 12 years old in March. Should he wait until his birthday to get the adult COVID vaccine dosage?"

"The answer is the child should be vaccinated as soon as possible, and there is no reason to wait," Dr. Natasha Bhuyan with One Medical said.

Both Dr. Bhuyan and the CDC said the vaccine is based on the projected immune response. Children have a robust immune system, so less of the vaccine is needed to get the same protection.

Bhuyan said getting the shot earlier not only provides protection but also may help the child avoid more side effects.

"With the lower dose of the ten micrograms for children, we do end up seeing fewer side effects for children, "Dr. Bhuyan said.

So we can verify that even if your child is about to turn 12, don't wait. Getting vaccinated now will protect them earlier and may lead to fewer side effects.

In addition, the CDC says it is *not recommended to give pain relievers *before* the vaccination to prevent those side effects. If you have a question about what to do after, the CDC says you should talk to your child's pediatrician.

"My basic take-home message to parents is to make sure you get your child vaccinated as soon as possible and get the appropriate dosing at that time." Dr. Bhuyan said.



COVID-19 Vaccine