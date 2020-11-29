Shopping small makes big impact in downtown Glendale

Shoppers spreading around on Small Business Saturday is a welcome sight in a year full of unwelcome change.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many small businesses are still reeling from the pandemic and this year, more than ever, there’s a push to shop local not just on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the holidays.

"This year it’s more important than ever," says Lorraine Zomok who runs Memory Lane Trinkets & Treasures. "Because you’re really reconnecting with the small businesses."

She opened her shop during the pandemic.

"I actually on a personal level battled cancer this year," she adds. "So, I like to say neither of the two “C”s - COVID or cancer are going to do us in. We are practicing for our best years ahead."

On Small Business Saturday she welcomes a steady flow of customers. It's the 10th year Historic Downtown Glendale has taken part in a trend many shop owners last longer than the day.

"When you shift your dollars local, you are truly making that shop owner do a happy dance."

Around the corner at Bears & More, Valerie Burner says they've had to get creative to keep customers over the year. They've switched to online sales and have tried out porch pick-up to keep sales up.

"We really like to see their faces," she says. "And that’s really hard for us."

Shoppers spreading around her store on Small Business Saturday a welcome sight in a year full of unwelcome change.

"Anytime anyone shops local it’s a big deal."

She's been running the shop for 28 years and has no plans to close down.

"To get through anything, you’ve just got to keep going," Burner says. "Pull your bootstraps up and just keep on going."