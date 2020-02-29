GLENDALE, Ariz. — As coronavirus concerns spread globally, a family from the Valley is in the homestretch of a quarantine in Texas.

Bob Dixon says he and five of his other family members have been stuck in quarantine for more than a month after their cruise ship was hit by the coronavirus.

"I feel fine, my wife feels fine. Everybody feels hunky-dory, you know?"

Although his family hasn't shown symptoms, he says they were still quarantined with everyone else.

He says they had to stay 12 days docked on the ship in Japan before they were moved to then it was over to Lackland Air Force base in Texas, where they're currently under a two-week quarantine.

Dixon says he hasn't missed much at home because he's retired - except for his furry friends. But that's where Shirley Doll comes into play.

"I just can't imagine being put in that position with my pets," Doll tells. "I would have freaked."

She was supposed to pet-sit for the duration of the cruise, but when the vacation turned into an extra month of quarantine, she didn't hesitate to step up.

"My calendar was clear and I said 'Don't worry. I'm here,'" says Doll.

You might think she has her hands full. She's watching Dixon's dog, Cruiser, and cat, Nolan, while also keeping an eye on Dixon's sisters' dogs, Shadow and Kimber. She's also staying at Dixon's home in Glendale this whole time.

"We keep telling Shirley she's a saint," Dixon tells 12 News over the phone. "She's just as quarantined as we are. She's got the four animals there."

But Shirley doesn't see it that way.

"I don't think I'm a saint. Just a person that loves them."

A humble heart and a labor of love, much appreciated by Dixon and his family.

He says they're hoping to be cleared at the beginning of next week to head back to the valley and their furry friends.

