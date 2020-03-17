PHOENIX — As COVID-19 continues to spread, health officials are encouraging us to keep our distance from other people to reduce exposure.

Of course, we need to heed their advice. But let's face it, we're social animals, and this social distancing thing will likely leave us feeling lonely.

It's natural to want some comfort in an uncertain time, but instead of seeking it in that soft, precious 3-ply toilet paper that you can't find anywhere anymore, you should look to your fellow human.

We want to help you connect with your loved ones without spreading disease, which means virtual hugs all around.

Just shoot a 15-second video of your greetings to one another – whether it's "happy birthday," "congrats on your wedding," or even just "I miss you" – and post them on your social media.

Be sure to tag @12news on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #SendTheLove for a chance for your message to be shared on air.

You can also send your #SendTheLove video greetings to connect@12news.com.

Help us prove that our hearts will remain united, even through the toughest of times.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

• Updates: Arizona's fight against coronavirus

• LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns

• Here's why you shouldn't panic about having enough groceries

• Here are the coronavirus cases in Arizona