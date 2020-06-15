Employees at several Phoenix restaurants test positive for COVID-19

Several restaurants in the Arcadia area announced they are restricting dine-in services again after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

PHOENIX — A cluster of coronavirus cases is breaking out in restaurants in the area of Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood.

In the least week, some restaurants have announced they have employees who have come down with the virus.

Zipps Sports Grill at Indian school and 36th Street announced in a statement Sunday that it just had its first positive COVID-19 test result.

But employees say the restaurant’s management knew about the positive case since Tuesday – and since then, four others have tested positive.

Zipps is not the only Arcadia business to announce positive cases from employees.

The Dutch Bros just down Indian School Road is still open but has new procedures in place after an employee at that shop took a COVID-19 test and was confirmed positive.

Nearby restaurant The Porch closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant said in a statement it would reopen after all its team members submit test results.

Chelsea's Kitchen near 44th Street and Camelback Road moved to take-out only service when “a person close to the restaurant” tested positive for coronavirus.

We spoke to an employee from the Zips location who is concerned more safety precautions aren't in place.

"It does hurt. It does hurt a business, but even if it gets to one person and they fall deathly ill or something and causes it to spread even more. It’s not worth it to risk safety just to keep a restaurant open,” she said.

Zipps at first said they were staying open, moving staff from other locations to keep their doors open. Later on Sunday evening, however, Zipps announced it would be moving back to to-go orders only until further notice.