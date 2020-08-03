HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz posted a statement to his Twitter page Sunday night saying he was going to remain home after learning he had a "brief conversation and a handshake" with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have consulted with medical authorities from the Houston Health Department, the Harris County Public Health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as my own physician," the statement said. "I have also spoken with Vice President Pence, Leader McConnell and Mark Meadows."

Cruz said he was not experiencing any symptoms and that he feels fine and healthy. He said because the "interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low."

He also said medical authorities told him "the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission."

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," Cruz said.

Vice President Mike Pence has been leading the nation's task force on the coronavirus, once cases in the U.S. began appearing.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China and has since spread to other parts around the globe. In the U.S., 19 people have died from the virus and nearly 500 have the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

More on the coronavirus:

Coronavirus live updates: Cruise ship held off Florida for crew tests cleared to dock

State Department warns U.S. citizens to avoid cruise ship travel, cites increased risk of COVID-19

Gates Foundation to offer at-home testing kits for coronavirus

Official: White House didn't want to tell seniors not to fly

Italy quarantines north including Milan, Venice over virus

After coronavirus clears, elderly couple that got it on cruise returns to Atlanta