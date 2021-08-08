Scottsdale Unified School District superintendent asks for voluntary mask-wearing as hundreds of students quarantine

In a letter released on Friday, SUSD's superintendent acknowledged that state law has banned mask mandates.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale Unified School District's superintendent sent a letter on Friday asking families, staff and students to voluntarily wear masks as cases rise and outbreaks spread.

Superintendent Scott Menzel sent a letter stating that the district has "entered a new and challenging phase related to the spread of COVID."

Menzel said that as of last week, 78 confirmed cases have been recorded on campus, 150 symptomatic students were sent home and 632 students have been quarantined as close contacts.

The district did not mention plans to go against the statewide mask mandate ban but rather asked for students, teachers and families to voluntarily wear masks while indoors in schools.

The outbreaks have been recorded from five schools not identified in the letter.

Menzel stated that if outbreaks continue, the district will be forced to close classrooms and return to exclusively virtual learning.

The CDC updated its guidelines for masks as COVID-19 cases rise across the US again as vaccinations stall and the delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

Masks have always been cited as an effective way to limit the spread of coronavirus which is most commonly transmitted from person to person.

