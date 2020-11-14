Scottsdale Unified School District hires full-time COVID specialist

The new position is aimed toward tracking and reporting COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Unified School District has hired a full-time COVID-19 specialist to streamline tracking and reporting cases within the student and faculty populations.

The position was approved on Nov. 4 by the Governing Board as a way to lessen the load on school nurses and principals to provide information and contact trace when cases pop up.

The specialist will be added to the administrative board and report directly to the assistant superintendent of the district, Dr. Scott Menzel.

Menzel explained the purpose for the addition, "This new position would essentially be our ‘quarterback,’ the person who would direct SUSD’s efforts to ensure we are taking a consistent approach with our reporting to the county and with our communications to families and staff.”

The specialist will be in regular communication with each campus' nurse and principal and manage questions, comments and feedback coming through from families.

Menzel went on to say, "In consulting with MCDPH and based on my ongoing conversations with other Valley superintendents, it is clear that COVID is going to be with us for a while, and while I hope we don’t need this position for long, we certainly need it now.”

For more information of the Scottsdale Unified School District's COVID-19 response, visit their website.