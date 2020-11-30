Scottsdale Unified School District closes 5 schools due to staff shortage

The SUSD has asked that all students and staff who traveled over the holiday voluntarily quarantine and announced five school closures for Nov. 30.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the state and nationwide, the Scottsdale Unified School District has asked all students and staff who traveled over the holiday to voluntarily quarantine and have closed five schools for Nov. 30 due to staff shortages.

The district has worked hard to ensure the continuation of in-person learning, but mitigation strategies have been put in place.

The district said in a statement on Sunday night that five schools including Arcadia High School, Chaparral High School, Desert Mountain High School, Cocopah High School and Mountainside Middle School would be closed on Monday, Nov. 30 due to staff shortages.

The statement continued to say that while they are putting closures in place, there haven't been any known outbreaks in the schools. All others will remain open.