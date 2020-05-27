Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane said he would personally reach out to the businesses that were open and had large crowds over the holiday weekend.

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people gathered in Old Town Scottsdale over Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the first holiday since the coronavirus outbreak temporarily shut down businesses across Arizona.

The photos and videos of the packed crowds forced a response from Mayor Jim Lane, who said in a series of tweets Tuesday night that the images were "disturbing" and showed a "lack of common sense and civic responsibility."

Lane said businesses in Scottsdale and their patrons need to realize that everyone plays an "absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies" and that everyone plays "a significant part in our city’s health."

Lane continued, saying the virus is spread between people and that "personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19."

Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order expired on May 15, allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service and reopening shops, attractions, barbers, cosmetologists, casinos, pools, gyms and spas.

Physical distancing and additional sanitation efforts are among the guidelines in place for reopened businesses, but there is no clear enforcement policies across the board.

CASA, a restaurant and bar on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe, faced similar criticisms after crowds were seen gathering there before the stay-at-home order expired.

Despite the fact that videos of the scene showed crowds of people with few, if any, wearing masks, Tempe Police told 12 News that officers determined they were "working within the parameters outlined per the governor's executive order."

In the tweet thread, Lane said the city "succeeded" in preventing health care services from being overwhelmed but that it is "imperative" that all businesses comply with Ducey's executive order.

"To ignore (the orders) is to risk faster spread of this disease and further damage to our physical and economic wellbeing," Lane continued.

Lane said his office would continue to educate businesses and solicit their cooperation, and that he would personally reach out to the businesses that were open over the holiday weekend with large crowds.

The discussion would be about the "importance of our continued progress," Lane continued.

"If we choose to respect one another as part of a community effort, we'll bring the city and the country back," he said.

Lane did not rule out taking further action against businesses -- but did not say what that action could be or what it would take for that action to be taken.

"There are other steps that can be employed under the state and city emergency declarations if needed – we take these matters very seriously," Lane said.