San Tan Foothills High School announces onsite closure due to COVID-19 outbreak

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — San Tan Foothills High School in San Tan Valley will be closed until at least Oct. 21 after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were found at the school, the Pinal County health department announced Sunday.

The health department identified a cluster – defined by the state as two cases not from the same home – at the school last week. New cases were identified on Friday and the school will be shut down for the next 14 days, the health department said, if no new cases are found during contract tracing and student quarantine.

The last student exposure at school was Wednesday, Oct. 8, the department said.

The Florence Unified School District has not commented on the closure.

It is not the first cluster at an Arizona school. Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale had 100 students quarantined as of last week.

The San Tan Foothills High School's Facebook page released a statement on the closure:

"Please be advised that an email was sent last evening from the District to inform San Tan Foothills families of a temporary school closure of the campus. All students will transition to the Distance Learning platform until we resume school in person. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this fluid situation together."

