Salt River bans Halloween activities due to COVID-19

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community will mostly allow virtual Halloween activities this year due to high rates of COVID-19 cases.

PHOENIX — Trick-or-treating won't be allowed this year in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community due to a high prevalence of the coronavirus.

Tribal leadership announced earlier this month that community members are not permitted to hand out candy or put up haunted houses this Halloween season.

Salt River said its seen case numbers for COVID-19 increase by 140% over the last year and about 5,700 community members remain unvaccinated. More than 1,400 infections and 48 COVID-related deaths have been reported within the community since the pandemic began, according to Salt River.

Because children are likely to bring the virus into their household, Salt River's leaders said they've chosen to discourage in-person Halloween activities.

"The COVID-19 virus continues to be a serious public health threat to the Community and now all COVID-19 positive cases within the Community area of the Delta variant which is twice as infectious as previous strains," Salt River's leaders wrote in a statement.

Salt River has been promoting virtual activities over the last week for online costume contests and pumpkin carving competitions.

The community is hosting a drive-thru "Trunk or Treat" event on Saturday that will allow residents to collect prizes and treats from their cars.

COVID-19 News and Updates