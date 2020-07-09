Rick's Pub and Grub in Chandler shut down for not following COVID-19 guidelines

CHANDLER, Ariz — A bar and grill in Chandler is being shut down by Arizona health officials until further notice for not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
ADHS says Rick's Bar and Grill is in violation of Gov. Ducey's "Reducing the Risk, Slowing the Spread Limiting Indoor Dining" executive order and other guidelines related to reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to ADHS, Rick's Bar and Grill must close immediately and it will remain closed until it is granted permission by ADHS.
Continued defiance of the executive orders could mean legal action, according to the non-compliance order.
RELATED: Mill Avenue bar shut down by Arizona health officials for not following COVID-19 guidelines
Bars, movie theaters, water parks and gyms were allowed to reopen on Aug. 28. Openings came after the state of Arizona officially hit a "Moderate" rating for a new coronavirus case measurement.