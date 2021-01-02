Chandler restaurants make changes to help recover losses from COVID

Restaurateurs have been hit hard by the pandemic. But now, there are signs, in at least one local city, that the industry is beginning to stabilize.

PHOENIX — It’s no secret restaurateurs and their employees have been hit hard by the pandemic. But now, there are signs that Chandler is seeing the industry stabilize.

In addition to an attractive setting, a new state grant and relaxed local regulations helped make new patios in Chandler’s historic square come about quickly and affordably.

John Owens, the town’s downtown redevelopment specialist said, “What we really wanted to do is find a way to do as simple a process as possible for our restaurants. Give them a chance to do it in a way they saw fit. We didn’t want to control the aesthetics.”

Naturally, restaurant owners made it look good and took advantage.

Mahfam, the owner of Mingle and Graze, a restaurant in Chandler’s historic square said, “Our dining is really small inside. Right now, we can only seat 12 people. This [patio] has allowed us to double our capacity.”

This is not to suggest everything's coming up roses. Mingle and Graze’s catering business has seen a 60% decrease. And the new revenue-generating opportunities, including take out, are not making up for all the losses.

Steve Chucri, president and CEO of Arizona’s restaurant association, provided perspective.

“We lost $2 billion as an industry here in Arizona last year,” Chucri said. “We had a slash at one point during the peak of COVID our workforce by 80%. Think about that. That’s probably laying off over some 200,000 people.”

Moving forward, Steve said his team is pushing legislation to bring back alcoholic drinks to go.

“We are going to launch that bill. We’re very optimistic that it will pass. Consumers have loved this capacity as long as it’s done responsibly,” he said.

As for the future of the patios, they are not permanent structures yet. The program is set to expire in May. Chandler's city's council could choose to extend the program.