FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Regal Princess cruise ship is not being allowed to dock in South Florida after passengers aboard were told two crew members are being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

It's believed those crew previously were on board the Grand Princess ship, which for days has been forbidden to dock in San Francisco after at least 20 positive coronavirus cases were reported. At least one person among those cases died.

Sarah Johnston said her mother and stepdad were awoken by the Regal Princess captain around 5:30 a.m. with the news: Two crew members were being tested for COVID-19 after they, at some point, served on the Grand Princess cruise before being transferred to the Regal Princess.

The captain said the crew was tested upon arrival to the Regal Princess but needed to be tested again, Johnston recalls her family's story. It's not known whether the affected crew members are being isolated.

The Miami Herald reports the crew members are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Regal Princess was set to dock at 8:30 a.m. at Port Everglades, but Johnston said it has been rescheduled for noon should the tests come back negative.

MarineTraffic.com shows the ship approached the Miami Beach area, sailing back and forth for some time before traveling toward the northeast.

Johnston's mother and stepdad, Cheryl and Gerry, in the meantime say people are anxious and calm, with a "fantastic" crew on board. Passengers have been allowed to move about the ship.

10News has reached out to Princess Cruises, CDC, the Coast Guard, the Florida Department of Health and other official agencies but has not yet heard back.

