The Washington State Health Department reports 24 people have died among at least 267 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Washington state, which has the most reported cases in the U.S.

Wednesday, March 11:

8 a.m.

UW Medicine is temporarily suspending routine visits with patients due to the coronavirus outbreak, with exceptions.

The new policy includes UW Medical Center's Montlake and Northwest campuses, Harborview Medical Center, and Valley Medical Center.

"This is a difficult decision. It’s not an easy decision to make, but it is critically important that we keep our patients safe during this outbreak," said Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine hospitals and clinics.

Routine visits will be suspended until the coronavirus is no longer perceived as a threat to the community.

Exceptions include:





Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

Patients with disruptive behavior, in which a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

Minors under age 18 may have one visitor, parent, or guardian.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have 1 visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

Patients who have an appointment at a UW Medicine hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person with them.

Patients who are receiving lodging services as part of their medical treatment plan are excluded from the visitor restriction policy.

7:30 a.m.

The King County Council approved a suite of legislation on Tuesday to aid in the county's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The package includes:

$28.2 million in funding for COVID-19 response:

$15 million: Purchase and improvements for Kent motel to be used as isolation/quarantine facility. Also funds installation of modular isolation/quarantine units at several sites in King County, including White Center and Seattle.

$4.5 million: Temporary staffing to manage the Kent motel.

$6.13 million: Public Health funding for coordinating a regional and community response to COVID-19, compiling and distributing guidance, staffing facilities, etc.

$1.6 million: Ensure homeless shelters have ability to provide isolation, staff and other needs to people with symptoms of COVID-19.

$1 million: Provide funding for the Office of Equity and Social Justice to provide information and resources to populations with language access needs.

A motion that extends the deadlines for proviso and other reports from the Executive so that staff can concentrate on responding to the emergency.

A motion that extends the proclamation of emergency until the end of the emergency, allowing emergency procurement protocols to remain in effect and avoid delays in necessary spending. This also extends the authorization for overtime for county employees as needed.

A change to county code that allows King County to accept large donations without prior approval by Council. This will allow the County to quickly apply any donated funding toward its continued response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

6:30 a.m.

The City of Kirkland was told that some test samples from first responders who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus may no longer be viable due to the time that has lapsed since they were collected, according to a statement March 10.

Secondary tests were taken within an hour. The results are being expedited.

As of March 10, there were 29 firefighters and four police officers in quarantine. Eleven firefighters have been released from quarantine.

4:45 a.m.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced a limited-time special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals that don’t have insurance.

The SEP runs through April 8, 2020, and will allow uninsured people 30 days to enroll in health insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder.

“It is apparent that many in our state have been exposed to this virus and that health insurance will be critical to those seeking treatment,” said Exchange Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “Individuals need to have peace of mind to take care of all health needs, especially if they are at a high risk. Given today’s exceptional circumstances we are enabling those who are uninsured to enroll and gain access to the vital services they may need.”

Tuesday, March 10:

10:15 p.m.

Two more Boeing employees in Everett tested positive for coronavirus. That's a total of three Boeing workers who with COVID-19 at Boeing's Everett site.

10:13 p.m.

Western Washington University will move to online classes at all locations from March 11 through the end of the quarter on March 20.

See the full list of school closures here

8:30 p.m.

Gov. Inslee will ban crowds of 250 or more in Seattle amid the coronavirus outbreak. Inslee is expected to make the official announcement at a press conference Wednesday with city and county leaders.

6:30 p.m.

Challenger elementary school in the Mukilteo School District will be closed for two days for deep cleaning and disinfecting after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

5:35 p.m.

The Snohomish County Public Health Department reports a total of 60 confirmed cases and 55 suspected cases with tests still pending. There have been 60 potential cases that were ruled negative.

5:15 p.m.

Macy's at the Tacoma Mall is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The employee had not been in the store since March 3.

4:50 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference in Seattle Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. with local mayors and county executives to address new community strategies and social distancing. Watch the press conference on KING 5 News and king5.com, the KING 5 app, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

4:45 p.m.

The Stanwood Camano School District will be closed from Tuesday, March 11-13. School activities and athletics are canceled.

4:20 p.m.

Seattle's Aki Kurose Middle School will be closed Wednesday, March 11 until further notice after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Hazen High School in the Renton School District will remain closed until March 19 after a student tested positive, but has since recovered.

4 p.m.

Seattle restaurant Local 360 announced they would be closing for good due to impacts from the coronavirus outbreak. Read the full announcement here

3:30 p.m.

Skagit County health officials announce their first case of coronavirus. A woman in her 40s is isolating at home. She appears to have acquired the virus through community transmission, according to the health department.

3:15 p.m.

Whatcom County health officials announce their first case of coronavirus. A woman in her 60s was treated at PeaceHealth St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bellingham and has since been discharged.

1:30 p.m.

Washington state's latest report is 267 total cases. See the total count per county here.

Public Health - Seattle & King County is reporting 74 new cases of people with coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 190.

In addition, two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 22 in King County.

1 p.m.

There are 64 employees of Kirkland's Life Care Center showing symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

Approximately 30 have been tested so far.

There are 21 residents still on site who have tested positive and 12 who tested negative. Another 12 are pending results and four tests were inconclusive.

12:30 p.m.

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord service member and their spouse tested presumptive positive for coronavirus are are now quarantined off based, according to a statement from JBLM.

JBLM leadership is awaiting official confirmation from the CDC that the service member has coronavirus.

Twelve individuals have potentially been exposed and are in quarantine.

11:45 a.m.

Another 16 confirmed cases of people with coronavirus were reported in Snohomish County just hours after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new set of rules and expanded policies.

According to health officials, there are now 54 confirmed cases. Seventeen people are hospitalized, seven are isolated at home, 16 cases are under investigation, and 13 have recovered.

11:30 a.m.

The Snohomish Health District is investigating three presumptive positive test for the coronavirus at the Josephine Caring Community facility in Stanwood.

A female in her 70s tested positive after being taken to an area hospital. Two additional residents then tested positive.

An additional seven tests are outstanding.

Facility staff are taking measures to control the spread of the virus.

The facility also hosts a child care center which has put measures in place to separate children from long-term care residents.

10:30 a.m.

Bloodworks Northwest says the blood supply in the region could be at risk in the coming days due to the number of blood drive cancellations.

“It is our shared civic responsibility to get the word out that our community is under a grave threat,” said Curt Bailey, CEO and president of Bloodworks Northwest. “The cancellation of blood drives creates a serious public health concern since nearly 60% of our blood supply is collected at mobile blood drives. Without access to locations where the public can donate blood, we’re at a tipping point where children and adults experiencing trauma, those going through cancer treatment, and premature babies, among others, will not have blood available. Together, we can rise up to this challenge, but we must act now.”

The American Cross is also urging healthy people to donate blood amid the the coronavirus outbreak.

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will see the number of coronavirus cases grow unless people don't take an active role in preventing the spread.



"We have a long road ahead of us," he said.

9 a.m.

In addition to new requirements for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Gov. Jay Inslee announced an expansion of state policies to support workers and businesses financially impacted by the coronavirus.

Among the expanded policies:

Workers will be able to receive unemployment benefits and employers will get relief of benefit charges if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because a worker becomes sick and other workers need to be isolated or quarantined as a result of COVID-19.

A worker that follows guidance issued by a medical or public health official to isolate or quarantine themselves as a result of exposure to COVID-19 and is not receiving paid sick leave from their employer, may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

If a worker falls seriously ill and is forced to quit, they may qualify for Paid Family Medical Leave while ill under the existing program. Once recovered and available for work, they may apply for unemployment benefits.

It removes the full-time requirement and expands standby ability to part time/less than full-time workers who are isolated.

The governor also announced new rules that give people currently claiming unemployment who are in isolation or quarantined as a result of the coronavirus more leniency about deadlines and appointments.

Financial penalties for employers who file tax reports late, pay taxes late, or do not respond to information requests in a timely fashion as a result of the virus are also waived.

The new rules around nursing homes and assisted living facilities include:

Visitors must be adults and the visit must take place in the resident’s room. This does not apply to end-of-life situations.

All visitors must follow COVID-19 screening and follow reasonable precautionary measures. Precautionary measures include, but are not limited to, wearing personal protective equipment, social distancing, or visiting in designated locations.

All visitors must sign into a visitor’s log. Owners and operators must retain that log for 30 days.

Employees or volunteers must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of each shift.

People who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and who test positive for COVID-19 must be isolated away from other people.

Owners, operators, staff and volunteers are prohibited from disclosing protected and confidential health information, except as otherwise provided by law or with the resident’s consent.

8:35 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to announce new policies to support workers and businesses impacted by the new coronavirus, which is officially called COVID-19.

Inslee also will detail new rules for long-term care centers.

The number of deaths in Washington state is at least 22. Nineteen of the deaths are being associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland.

Health officials report more than 160 cases statewide. Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian said 31 residents still in the facility have tested positive for the virus. Life Care said 70 of its 180 employees have shown symptoms and are no longer working.

8:30 a.m.

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is asking the council and Executive Dow Constantine to consider a volunteer program to assist with the coronavirus outbreak.

Dunn's motion would identify volunteer needs within King County. If the motion passes, reports on how the program could be established are due back as early as two weeks.

The motion is being considered Tuesday morning.

“Many people feel powerless to help in this evolving crisis,” Dunn said. “This program will empower those people with safe and productive avenues to share their expertise and make a difference as we fight COVID-19 and prevent its further spread.”

7:30 a.m.

Though Seattle schools remain open, the district is allowing parents to keep their children home. All absences will be excused, a letter to parents says.

5:30 a.m.

All Meridian School District schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11 after a staff member at a middle school was exposed to someone outside of Whatcom County that tested positive for coronavirus. As a precaution, school buildings and buses will receive additional deep cleaning. All district activities, athletics, and meetings are also canceled. The staff will remain at home.

“Since our staff member has been in school all last week and today, they have been in contact with our other staff and students. Given the size of our district, most of our staff wear many hats and interact with each of our buildings. Our middle school students visit the high school for athletics and math. All our students ride the same buses,” Superintendent Dr. James Everett said. “Student and staff safety is our primary concern and it is this interconnectedness that has driven the decision to close the district for two days out of precaution.”

Schools are expected to reopen on Thursday, March 12.

5 a.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee will not hold public bill signings for any remaining bills for the 2020 Legislative session. Gov. Inslee's Legislative Director Drew Shirk sent a message to legislators and legislative staff that said the decision “is one extra precaution we’re taking to maintain public health standards and minimize COVID-19 exposure in large, social settings.”

The public can still watch the bill signings on TVW.

“We did not make this decision lightly – public access to the bill process is a priority for Gov. Inslee. This recommendation comes from numerous medical and health officials over the past few days, and our office will do all we can to support this recommendation.”

View last week's live blog update here

Monday, March 9:

8:10 p.m.

A resident at The Gardens at Juanita Bay in Kirkland has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. The resident was transferred to the Seattle VA Medical Center for further care.

7:25 p.m.

A spouse of a JBLM service member (who lives off base) has tested positive for coronavirus. The spouse has not recently visited the base. The servicemember is also being tested. Both are self-quarantined in their home off base.

7:10 p.m.

All Snohomish School District schools will be closed Tuesday after a district employee in the transportation department tested positive for coronavirus.

Four more Tacoma schools will also be closed. Click below for the latest school closures.

6:48 p.m.

Two residents at Columbia Lutheran Home care facility in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood have tested positive for coronavirus.

6:28 p.m.

An employee at Boeing's Everett facility has tested positive for coronavirus. This employee is not the same employee who was sent home sick last week.

The company released the following statement Monday, "Boeing is providing its full support to an employee at our Everett facility who has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is now in quarantine receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery. We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials. As a precaution, we’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we’ve conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces."

6:10 p.m.

Seattle band Pearl Jam is postponing their North American tour in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read their announcement here

6 p.m.

Snohomish County is reporting a total of 45 cases of coronavirus, including one person who died and one person who has fully recovered.

5:45 p.m.

A man in his 80s has died from coronavirus at Bellevue's Overlake Medical Center. He had been a resident at Kirkland's Life Care Center.

5 p.m.

Life Care Center in Kirkland tested 35 more residents for coronavirus. Of the 35 tests, 31 came back positive for COVID-19. Three of the tests came back inconclusive and one came back negative.

4:50 p.m.

The City of Burien declared a state of emergency due to public health impacts from coronavirus.

4:15 p.m.

Life Care Center in Kirkland is holding a press conference around 5 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, 13 residents from the nursing home facility have died from coronavirus.

3:40 p.m.

Joseph Caring Community facility in Standwood (Snohomish County) says a resident has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. She is a patient in her 70s who had been at the care center for an unrelated issue.

3:30 p.m.

President Trump and Vice President Pence deliver coronavirus briefing from the White House.

1 p.m.

Officials at Life Care Center in Kirkland updated reporters Monday afternoon on the status of coronavirus cases at the nursing home where more than a dozen residents have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

Spokesman Tim Killian told reporters that of the residents who have died in the hospital since the known start of the outbreak, 13 have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

Of the 180 employees at the Kirkland facility, 70 had been showing symptoms and were self-sequestered, he said. At least one employee has been hospitalized, he said. Five of those employees who had symptoms have returned to work after following the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he said.

12:40 p.m.

Public Health - Seattle & King County reported 33 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the official total number of cases in the county to 116. Three new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of King County deaths to 20.

Noon

The City of Kirkland says one first responder tested positive for COVID-19. Another eight who were symptomatic tested negative.

Thirty-one firefighters and three police officers are in quarantine. Most are in isolation or at home.

Fire Station 21 is closed and being used for isolation, along with another facility.

11:30 a.m.

With the cruise season under a month away, the Port of Seattle is "actively reviewing multiple options" according to a statement from the port.

The port is working with cruise operators, the Coast Guard, public health authorities, and city leaders ahead of the cruise season.

"The safety, health, and well being of cruise passengers, employees, community and first responders always comes first," the port said.

The Port of Seattle's cruise season is expected to run between April 1 through Oct. 19. Approximately $900 million in business is generated in the region, with 5,500 jobs directly supported.

The port anticipates it will serve 650,000 passengers this season.

8:30 a.m.

A coalition of Puget Sound-area philanthropy, government and business partners announced the creation of a response fund to help with the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The response fund is designed to "complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address the outbreak as effectively as possible."

As of March 9, more than $2.5 million has been contributed.

The partnership includes Seattle Foundation, United Way of King County, King County, City of Seattle, Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Microsoft, and The Starbucks Foundation.

The first phase of grants will be dedicated to communities "disproportionately affected" by the coronavirus by addressing "the economic impact of reduced and lost work due to the broader COVID-19 outbreak..."

4:30 a.m.

Green River College in Auburn announced that beginning on March 10, all classes for the remainder of the winter quarter “will be completed in a manner that reduces face-to-face meetings.” All day and evening classes across all Green River College locations are canceled on Monday.

Click here for a list of school closures in western Washington.

Sunday, March 8:

7:20 p.m.

Kitsap County has reported its first case of coronavirus.

4:10 p.m.

The first death in Grant County has been reported, bringing the statewide total to 19.

3 p.m.

There are now 136 total cases statewide, according to the Department of Health.

12:52 p.m.

12 additional cases have been reported in King County, with two more deaths. There are now 18 dead in the state and 123 positive cases of coronavirus statewide.

11:50 a.m.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $5 million to help public health agencies in the greater Seattle area in testing for coronavirus. The foundation will soon offer at-home testing kits.

7 a.m.

Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma will transition to distance-learning only Tuesday, March 10 until the end of spring break on March 30, out of an abundance of caution. PLU will be closed on Monday, March 9 as faculty prepare for the transition. As of this writing there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at PLU. The campus will remain open.

Everett Public Schools will close Woodside Elementary Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 after a student started exhibiting signs of coronavirus and has a parent who tested positive for the virus. The student did not attend school last week. During the closure on March 9 and 10 the school will receive an additional intense disinfecting, as well as the buses feeding that school.

Tacoma Public Schools will close Mary Lyon Elementary after the Pierce County Health Department notified the superintendent that a staff member at the school has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

For Mary Lyon only, this means no classes or before or after school activities March 9-10.

The district also will use the closure time to clean the school.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.