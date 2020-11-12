Rain in the Valley causes some COVID-19 testing sites to stop operations

A City of Phoenix testing van and a couple of COVID-19 testing sites had to cancel scheduled tests because of rain.

The rain caused issues for some people trying to get a COVID-19 test Thursday.

Both a testing van with the City of Phoenix and a couple of sites had to stop their operations due to the weather.

ASU Biodesign was scheduled to test 790 people Thursday morning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. However, after 300, a spokesperson for ASU said the rain forced them to stop.

According to the spokesperson, the rain caused computer malfunctions at the site, and another employee testing site on campus.

The City of Phoenix’s testing van, didn’t run as well due to “inclement weather”, a spokesperson for the city said a few hundred people were impacted.

At Mesa Community College, one of Embry Health’s test sites, continued through the rain as they were not affected.

“The weather can be challenging for test sites,” Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Health Test Now said.

Embry should know, the site at MCC was wiped out in August after an overnight monsoon.

Now, he said, they’ve adapted to keep testing going for 18,000 people a day across Arizona.

“We’ve tried to create as many redundancies as possible,” Embry said. “Yesterday we had an outage with one of our systems but for the most part patients didn’t even know about it because we had a second system there and ready to go.”

ASU said the weather was a good learning opportunity and they’ll be making adjustments, adding those that were affected should be getting an email outlining their options to get their test done.