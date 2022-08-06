3 prominent Arizonans tested positive for COVID-19

Gov. Doug Ducey, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and Cindy McCain all said they had the virus.

PHOENIX — Three high-profile Arizonans each independently announced on Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19

None of them are reporting severe symptoms. All three reported that they had been vaccinated before.

Announcements on Twitter

COVID for me. I’m fully vaxed and done all I can do. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) June 13, 2022

Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m grateful for the vaccine that will hold back the most severe symptoms and I’m hopeful for a speedy recovery. — Kathy Hoffman (@kathyhoffman_az) June 13, 2022

Arizona has generally seen a downtrend in hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus.

The state’s Department of Health Services reported 40 COVID-19 deaths in the last week. That’s down from a peak of 562 deaths reported across the week of Jan. 23.

Hospitalizations are down from 29.3% of new inpatient hospitalizations being COVID-related on Jan. 3 to just 2.9% on the state’s most recent reported figure on May 29.

Free COVID-19 tests are still available by mail. Clinics and many pharmacies offer in-person testing as well.

Click or tap here to find a COVID-19 vaccine or testing location near you.

COVID-19 vaccine

