Profanity-laced tirade against masks caught on camera inside Tucson grocery store

TUCSON, Ariz. — A viral video is fueling the heated debate about face coverings and whether or not they should be mandated across the country.

The dad seen in the clip can be heard screaming at a customer who's wearing a mask. The clip has more than for million views full of violent threats and bad language, all over one customer who is wearing a face mask.

The incident happened at a Tucson Sprouts. The man can be seen screaming at a customer inside the store using profanity and getting up next to the customer who had a face covering on.

The captions and comments associated with the post say the guy's son had to pick him up, as you see in the video to get him out of the store.

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020

Multiple stores including Sprouts, Target and Costco have mandates in place for patrons. Communications Expert and Author of the "Cure For Stupidity: Using Brain Science to Explain Irrational Behavior" Eric Bailey, explains part of the pushback.

"One thing that we see very often is claiming that it goes against my right, my freedom, it's restricting my freedom, which is the same argument from 1960's when there were federal seatbelt mandates," Bailey said.

He adds, pent up pandemic stress surfaces in these types of situations.

"When we get to that level of heightened emotion we can't really expect rational behavior, rational thought, we need to calm down first and then re-engage the conversation," he added.

Plus, in order to protect employees, stiff penalties are now in place for violence against store staff in Illinois.

"Looking at the folks standing at the door asking people to wear a mask, I guarantee you would not want work that job," Bailey said.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to issued their own mask mandates back in June in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but even a mandate won't mean everyone is on board.