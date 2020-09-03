PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health and Human Services announced that one of the individuals that tested positive for coronavirus is part of the American Leadership Academy, Ironwood K-12 community.

The individual was not seriously ill and fully recovered from the virus, authorities said. The member was not on campus when they were ill, so officials believe the risk of transmission to others is low.

School administrators will be able to fully implement public health recommendations as the students are currently out for spring break, authorities said in a press release. These recommendations include cleaning all areas of the campus, daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces, adding hand sanitizing stations to hallways, and incorporating routine hand-washing practices.

Public health officials are working to identify and close contacts who may have been exposed, the press release said. Identified individuals will be monitored for symptoms.

Authorities urge any individual of the community experiencing a fever, shortness of breath and cough should call their health care provider to determine whether COVID-19 testing is needed. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to: