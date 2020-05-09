Plans for Arizona nursing homes to reopen for visitation varies by facility

Families should check with their loved ones' individual care facilities about any changes in plans.

ARIZONA, USA — Most long-term care facilities have had their doors closed to visitors since March in an effort to combat the COVID-19 spread. Families have waited months to see their loved ones as the closures have extended months.

"We never guessed it would go on this long," says Dave Voelger, CEO of the Arizona Health Care Association. "Now we’re into Labor Day and it’s like holy cow, people haven’t been able to see their family members."

Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Health Services put out some guidance for allowing visitors back in and asked facilities to come up with plans by Sept. 4. But just because there's a plan in place, doesn't mean a facility will choose to or be able to use it right away.

Like with gyms, restaurants and schools, the state set benchmarks related to direct trends downward in the spread of COVID-19. But it's up to each facility to choose when and how they open for in-person visits.

Families should check with their loved ones' individual care facilities about any changes in plans.

Terra Pointe Memory Care in Glendale, where Dorrie Sullivan usually visits her brother Loyd every day is working on a plan where visitors could have to test negative for COVID-19 and isolate for two days before coming back inside.

The in-person visits won’t be like they were before. Some of the state’s guidance said that they should be capped at 15 minutes and people have to remain six feet apart.

"The facilities still have to have PPE, they still have to have staffing," said Voegler. "They still have to be able to handle an outbreak."

Which Voegler added is still a possibility, especially because those living in long-term care, are likely more vulnerable to the virus.