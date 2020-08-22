Plan to test all Arizona inmates for COVID-19 underway, but what happens after that?

Lucia Todorovich says her son told her he was moved to segregated housing with everyone else who tested positive about two weeks ago.

Lucia Todorovich says prison was the push her son George needed to turn his life around. He was convicted for drug charges at the Whetstone Unit in Tucson and has about 6 months left on his four-year sentence.

"Everything’s been great," she said. "Until COVID hit."

And it hit Whetstone hard. Earlier this month, state data showed that 517 out of 1,066 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. George Todorovich, 34, included.

"I know in my son’s case, he feels like he got it there," Lucia said. "That was part of his sentence."

Lucia said her son told her he was moved to segregated housing with everyone else who tested positive about two weeks ago.

He said that toilets, sinks and showers are still shared and he’s now in a bunk bed, rather than a cubicle he had before.

"In their living quarters, they’re not 6 feet apart," Lucia said.

The state vowed to test the entire prison population back in June and that plan is underway. As of Friday afternoon, ADC records showed that more than 23,000 have been tested out of more than 39,000 inmates, with a 4.6 percent positivity rate.

In an interview with KTAR last week, ADC Director David Shinn said that testing all inmates should wrap up in the first week of September.

He didn’t say whether or how the state will be following up after the first round of tests to keep track of changes in the population.

In an earlier statement, ADC said inmates who test positive will be allowed back in the general population once they’re medically cleared.

But Lucia said George has no idea when or if that will happen.

"As a mother, you don’t know what’s going to affect what," she said.

She said he’s been asymptomatic and hasn’t been retested since he was moved to the COVID positive unit 2 weeks ago.

"My concern is, if he’s being kept with positives is he ever going to get it out of his system?" she said. "So that I can bring him home and let him around the family?"

ADC did not respond to why Whetstone experienced a higher COVID-19 positivity rate in comparison to other facilities. They did not detail a timeline of when or how infected inmates would be cleared to go back to the general population.

In an email Friday, an ADC representative said the following, in part:

As additional results are received, confirmed positive inmates are immediately moved to a different location where they are cohorted and where they receive appropriate medical care. All inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, are cohorted in a different location where they have access to all the same amenities found in other units. These separate amenities include shower and bathroom facilities.