Pinal County to offer vaccinations to those 18 years and older

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County, Arizona's third-most populous county, will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 18 years or older beginning Friday.

The shot will only be open for people who live or work within Pinal County. The change only applies to county vaccine locations and doesn't apply to state or federal-run locations.

Pinal County joins Gila County as the only counties in Arizona that offer the vaccine to all adults.

Information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment can be found on the county website.

Maricopa County, the state's largest county, is still at the adults 55 and older stage of vaccination appointments.

Last week, President Joe Biden set May 1 as the target date to have all adults vaccine-eligible.

Now, the U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day — and the pace of vaccination is likely to dramatically rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

Arizona has administered 2,691,126 total COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Thursday.

Thursday also marked six straight days that the Arizona Department of Health Services reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day.

Arizona reached 800,000 coronavirus cases on Feb. 17, 700,000 on Jan. 22, 600,000 on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.