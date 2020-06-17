Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive for coronavirus

Sheriff Mark Lamb said he found out he was positive for COVID-19 when he was called to the White House and screened for the virus. He says he's asymptomatic.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has tested positive for coronavirus, he said Wednesday in a statement posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Lamb said he held a campaign event on Saturday where he likely came in contact with someone who was infected.

Lamb said he found out he tested positive when he was called to join President Donald Trump at the White House. When he was screened for the virus, although he was asymptomatic, he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I alerted the Pinal County Public Health Dept. immediately after my positive test, and they are working to track all those I came in contact with following the Saturday event," Lamb's statement said, in part.

Sheriff Lamb said he will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum.

Lamb's full statement can be found below:

"Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home. This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus.

On Saturday, I held a campaign event, where it is likely I came into contact with an infected individual. On Tuesday, I was called to join the President at the White House. As is protocol, all visitors are screened for the virus. While still asymptomatic, I tested positive for the COVID-19. I will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days minimum.