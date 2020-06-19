Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb speaks out about COVID-19 diagnosis

The Pinal County sheriff tested positive at the White House ahead of a visit with President Trump. He then drove back to Arizona.

FLORENCE, Arizona — For the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is speaking out.

Lamb found out he had the coronavirus moments before visiting President Trump in Washington D.C.

“Whatever symptoms I've had have been very mild, and I feel pretty good," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb during a zoom call Friday morning.

During an interview with 12 News Friday, Lamb was in good spirits after contracting the virus. He did the interview via Zoom from his guest bedroom where he is under a 14-day quarantine. He says he was asymptomatic when he tested positive and any symptoms since then have been mild.

Lamb says his family is also doing well as his wife awaits test results.

“I had gotten a call to come out to the White House. Flew out there on Monday. On Tuesday, I went into the White House and as protocol, they tested me for coronavirus and within ten minutes they’re like, 'hey you have coronavirus,'" Lamb said.

Lamb then drove back to Arizona and returned home on Thursday.

He believes he contracted the virus at a campaign event last Saturday which hundreds of people showed up to. Video posted to the sheriff's Facebook page shows many of them hugging him and taking pictures with him.

A huge thank you to everybody who cam out to support us yesterday and to pick up a yard sign. I love serving the people of Pinal County as Sheriff and I'm humbled by your support! . . #pinalcounty #sheriff #blessed #sherifflamb #lamb2020

“People are like, 'Oh my gosh, he had this huge campaign event!' That event was a come pick up a yard sign event. I had no idea that hundreds of people would show up," Lamb said.

Prior to Saturday's campaign event, Lamb had met with some of Arizona's elected officials. While he did not name names, Lamb tells 12 News there are a few elected officials who are now isolating.

"I did reach out to a few and say, 'Hey look just so you know I tested positive. You should monitor and at least go get a test.' So there's a lot of people that have gone and taken precautionary measures, tests to make sure. But as of yet, I have not been made aware of anybody who has become ill over the last few days," Lamb said.

Lamb's positive test comes a month after he made national headlines for refusing to enforce Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order.

“Has your opinion changed at all when it comes to law enforcement enforcing precautions related to COVID?” asked 12 News Reporter Bianca Buono.

“No. My opinion hasn’t changed," Lamb said. "We’ve got to continue on with America. People have rights. People have their ability to go out and live their lives. We are going to continue to educate and the governor’s orders, people think I may not be following them, the governor’s orders allow for education."

Now, as members of Lamb's administrative command staff are also under quarantine, Lamb says his message to others is a personal responsibility.

Lamb says he is planning to make some lifestyle changes himself when his quarantine is over.