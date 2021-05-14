Pima County lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, encourages unvaccinated to continue mask-wearing

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to follow the CDCs mask recommendations, according to officials.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted on Friday to lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control this week.

While the county has lifted mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, they are still asking that those between their first and second doses or are fully unvaccinated continue mask-wearing.

The CDC advisory defined fully vaccinated people as those two weeks past their second dose for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or past their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Masks have always been cited as an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 which is primarily passed through coughs and sneezes.

People should still wear a mask in the following circumstances, per CDC guidance:

People who are not fully vaccinated.

People on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in transportation hubs such as airports, bus, train or other transit stations.

Residents and employees of correctional facilities, homeless shelters, congregate living facilities and health care facilities regardless of vaccination status.

Students, teachers, school administrators and staff should continue mask use in accordance with the CDC’s school guidance.

People who are attending large indoor events that have more than 1,000 people attending.

Anyone in Pima County seeking a vaccine appointment can find information here.

