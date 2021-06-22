Phoenix's professional basketball teams partner with Banner Health for 'Vaccinate The Valley' event

Mirroring the White House's goals, the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury join Banner Health to provide the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Arizona residents.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) have partnered with Banner Health for a new campaign to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of the National Month of Action, they'll host 'Vaccinate the Valley,' a walk-up vaccination initiative at the Banner Health location adjacent to the Phoenix Suns Arena starting June 22.

Arizona residents will have multiple opportunities to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free at the Banner Health Building, located on the east side of Phoenix Suns Arena on South 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.

Banner Health employees will provide information to help schedule their second appointment at the closest location to them, with over 80 options across Maricopa County.

As a bonus, one person a day will win Suns' autographed memorabilia for starting the vaccination process.

The initiative is to support the White House's National Month of Action to get more Americans across the country vaccinated.

This event is open to all Arizona residents, and no appointment is necessary.

Who:

All Arizonans 18 or older, or 12 and older with a legal guardian.

Where:

230 South 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

When:

Tuesday, June 22, 2 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m

Thursday, June 24: 2 – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 25: 2 – 7 p.m

Saturday, June 26: 2 – 7 p.m

Sunday, June 27: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m

Monday, June 28: 2 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: 2 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30: 2 – 7 p.m.

Additional dates and times will be announced.

For more information on dates, times, and other details, visit Suns.com/Vaccine.