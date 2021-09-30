Phoenix school district requiring COVID vaccinations or weekly testing for sports and other activities

The Phoenix Union High School District will require staff and students who participate in sports and extra-curricular activities to be vaccinated or test weekly.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District has changed its coronavirus protocol.

On Thursday, a press release from the district announced that students and staff who participate in sports and extra-curricular activities will have to be vaccinated or get a weekly COVID-19 test.

Coaches, staff, volunteers and students must show proof of vaccination by Nov. 1 or commit to weekly tests, according to the release.

The tests are free of charge and are offered on all PXU campuses. This announcement comes as Arizona has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

To date, there are 2,744 new cases, 25 new deaths and 1,093,583 total cases in the state.

If an individual decides to become vaccinated at a later time, they will no longer have to test weekly once they show proof, providing a completed vaccination card, according to PXU.

“PXU promise to prioritize the health and safety of our staff, students and families is unchanged," Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said. "We remain fully committed to what we call the Uninterrupted A's: academics, athletics, arts and activities. Requiring participants to be vaccinated or test weekly will help avoid COVID-shortened seasons and reduce spread during in-person learning when students return from their practices and competitions."

A complete list of impacted programs is coming; all winter sports are subject to this requirement, according to PXU.

For more information and details on PXU mitigation efforts visit their website.

