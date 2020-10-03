PHOENIX — The 40th Annual Phoenix Pride Festival is expected to continue as planned next month despite the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced this week.

Phoenix Pride announced that it is moving forward with the scheduled dates for the festival on April 4 and 5.

"Phoenix Pride remains committed to providing our audiences with an exciting and safe celebration of the unique spirit of the LGBTQ+ and allied communities, and we are working closely on a daily basis with local, state and federal agencies to plan for a safe event," part of the statement read.

Organizers said they consulted with their partners at the City of Phoenix and in the public health sector to make this decision.

“As the safety of our guests, sponsors, volunteers and community is paramount to our mission, Phoenix Pride is remaining vigilant and advised of ongoing developments regarding the spread of, and risks associated with, COVID-19," the statement read.

Phoenix Pride said it would continue to monitor developments and is fully committed to taking additional steps to help "safeguard the health and safety of our guests and participants, as needed."

“We look forward to celebrating our 40th Anniversary events safely and with all of the spirit, excitement, fun and diversity that are the hallmarks of Phoenix Pride and the communities we serve," the statement read.

The festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. each day at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

The 40th Annual Phoenix Pride Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on April 5, starting at Third Avenue and Thomas Road and moving up Third Avenue to Indian School Road.

