Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams tests positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Chief Jeri Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says Williams is experiencing mild symptoms and is in quarantine, working from home.

Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach previously tested positive and will be returning from quarantine next week, Phoenix PD says.

Assistant Chief Patrick Connolly is the designated Acting Police Chief.