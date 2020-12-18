Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams tests positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Chief Jeri Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.
The department says Williams is experiencing mild symptoms and is in quarantine, working from home.
Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach previously tested positive and will be returning from quarantine next week, Phoenix PD says.
Assistant Chief Patrick Connolly is the designated Acting Police Chief.
"We encourage all community members to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, remaining socially distanced, washing hands regularly and staying home if you are feeling sick," the department said in a statement.